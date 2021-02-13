"Hardest-working person I have ever met" - Ember Moon has high praise for WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon believes nobody on the roster works harder than 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.

Belair, the third entrant in the Royal Rumble, lasted 56 minutes and eliminated four Superstars (Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Rhea Ripley) to win the match. She now has to choose whether to challenge for Asuka’s RAW Women’s Championship or Sasha Banks’ SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Moon has been friends with Bianca Belair ever since The EST of WWE joined the company in 2016. She told SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino that Belair’s success is largely down to her work ethic.

“I’ve known Bianca since day one at the Performance Center. From a mama point of view, it’s really cool to see her journey and seeing how hard she works. I will tell you this and I’m not joking, she is the hardest-working person I have ever met in this business. From the indies to here [WWE], the hardest-working person. She cares about what she does and she does it her way.”

Ember Moon on Bianca Belair’s unique character

Bianca Belair sometimes uses her hair as a weapon

Ember Moon said WWE Superstars are often impressionable due to the number of legends who offer advice backstage. In Bianca Belair’s case, Moon says the 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble winner has never had to change who she is.

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion added that she is glad to see a new female Superstar in the spotlight on WWE’s main roster. Unlike Bianca Belair, the previous WWE Women’s Royal Rumble winners – Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair – all held titles before their victories.

