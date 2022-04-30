Harland (Parker Boudreaux) breaks silence following surprising WWE release

Harland, aka Parker Boudreaux, was one of the many NXT stars released during the latest round of reported budget cuts. The 24-year-old superstar confirmed the news of his WWE exit by issuing a few tweets in which he announced the return of his original character.

Boudreaux released a series of tweets, and it's clear that he intends on hitting the ground running after the abrupt end of his WWE stint.

The former NXT star also posted a few intimidating photos, as you can see below:

Why did WWE release Harland aka Parker Boudreaux?

Parker Boudreaux joined WWE in February 2021 after gaining much attention for his physical similarities to Brock Lesnar.

Boudreaux was a trending name when he got picked up by the WWE as the company also seemingly had high hopes from the aspiring wrestler. The company even wrote the following to hype up his arrival at the Performance Center:

"Parker Boudreaux of Winter Garden, Fla., stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 300 pounds. The big man was an offensive lineman for the University of Central Florida and has caught the eye of Paul Heyman on social media," stated WWE.

The former college footballer debuted in NXT with a new look and name and picked up a victory on his debut against Guru Raaj. The Brock Lesnar look-alike's last WWE match was a winning effort against Draco Anthony, who was also recently released from his WWE contract.

Fightful Select reports that despite the hype surrounding Parker Boudreaux, coaches and trainers in NXT felt that the superstar had not shown enough progress in the ring to justify his stay in the promotion.

While Boudreaux always possessed the raw potential to be a wrestling performer, officials in WWE's developmental brand were displeased by the improvement in his in-ring work.

It doesn't seem like the unforeseen WWE release will stop Parker from chasing his professional wrestling dreams, as he has already made a strong statement. What do you think? Could Boudreaux get his career back on track after leaving WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Lennard Surrao