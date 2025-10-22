Harley Race vs Gunther: WWE Hall of Famer's son picks his dream opponent from the current roster (Exclusive)

The current WWE roster is filled with a host of talented wrestlers, with a mix of different wrestling styles. Some of the best wrestlers in the world can be found in WWE, with the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Gunther, and Cody Rhodes all signed to the Stamford-based promotion.

In the years past, the promotion has also had some extremely talented wrestlers on their books. The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Harley Race, and Hulk Hogan are all examples of some of the best wrestlers from yesteryear. During a recent chat with Justin Race, Harley Race's son, Bill Apter asked him about his dream opponent for his father from the current roster.

The two were talking on the latest episode of UnSKripted on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, when Apter posed the question to Race. His immediate answer was The Visionary, Seth Rollins, but later agreed with Apter that a match between Harley Race and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther would've been great.

"Rollins, or oh yeah, Gunther, that's a good idea, yeah," Justin Race said.

Gunther and Seth Rollins are both seen as two of the best wrestlers in the world currently. Their wrestling style differs vastly, with Seth being more versatile and well-rounded as a wrestler, whereas Gunther is more of a technical, hard-hitting, and old-school type of wrestler.

While both wrestlers are capable of having excellent matches with virtually anyone, Gunther's style would have suited a match with Harley Race more. However, with Harley Race's passing in 2019, the match between these two stars remains a mere fantasy. The Ring General wrestled another wrestler from the past earlier this year when he faced Goldberg in his retirement match in July 2025.

