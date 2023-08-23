Harrowing statistic reveals Rhea Ripley’s lack of ring time in WWE over the past 4 months

Rhea Ripley has become the most dominant WWE Superstar in the women's division after she successfully defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, recent statistics revealed the shocking amount of time Mami has spent inside the square circle.

The women's division on Monday Night RAW went on instant lockdown when Rhea Ripley was drafted to the brand along with the SmackDown Women's Championship. After a couple of quick title defenses, WWE decided to introduce the Women's World Championship for Mami on RAW.

However, fans have noticed that Ripley has barely spent time inside the squared circle after becoming the champion and the face of the division. Last night, she had another squash match on Monday Night RAW against Candice LeRae, which lasted around a minute.

After becoming the champion at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley has spent around 37 minutes and 26 seconds as a singles competitor. Meanwhile, both Asuka and Bianca Belair have spent nearly an hour as champions competing against other women since WrestleMania 39.

Mami has been in several mixed tag team matches since Mania, but she hasn't had nearly the amount of time in the ring that other champions have on Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE announced Rhea Ripley's next title defense

Earlier this year, Adam Pearce officially introduced the new Women's World Championship and retired the SmackDown Women's title. Rhea Ripley became the first champion after the old title was discounted. However, she had no credible opponents on the brand.

After a few lackluster matches against Natalya, Mami went up against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Later, she blindsided the team and took out Rodriguez's left leg on several occasions. She also went on to sideline Liv Morgan after a brutal attack on Monday Night RAW.

After several weeks, Raquel Rodriguez showed up on WWE RAW and immediately went after the Women's World Champion. She also informed Mami that Adam Pearce gave her a title shot against The Eradicator of The Judgment Day at Payback 2023.

This isn't the first time that Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have shared the ring or faced each other. It will be interesting to see if Big Mami Cool can finally dethrone Ripley and win the WWE Women's World Championship.

