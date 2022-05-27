Hart family member Harry Smith is open to a WWE return

Harry Smith (also known as Davey Boy Smith) has stated that he will be open to a return to WWE if there are plans for him.

The son of The British Bulldog and nephew to Bret Hart wrestled a dark match on the July 16, 2021 episode of SmackDown. He did actually sign a contract with WWE after his father's induction into the Hall of Fame that year, but was released in November 2021 without making a TV appearance.

Smith recently appeared on the Straight Talk Wrestling Podcast, where he discussed the possibility of making a return to VInce McMahon's company if there were plans for him in place:

"You know, if the doors are back — if there’s an opportunity to go back to WWE if there’s an actual direction for me, then, you know, I think that there’s still some — definitely some mileage and some great stuff that they can do with me there and I would like to just — sometimes, gotta be the right timing.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Harry Smith had an extensive career in Japan during the 2010s after his first stint in WWE. He has wrestled with several companies across the Pacific, be it New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Pro Wrestling Noah, or All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW).

During the same interview, he also expressed excitement over the prospect of wrestling in Japan again.

Harry Smith is a former WWE Tag Team Champion

Harry Smith's first tenure in WWE lasted from 2006-11. During that time, he was crowned the WWE World Tag Team Champion alongside Tyson Kidd as part of The Hart Dynasty. The team also included Natalya.

The group was brought together by their shared ties with the Hart family in 2009 (Kidd was trained in the Hart dungeon and was a family friend). Harry went by the name David Hart Smith in WWE.

The duo of Smith and Tyson won the Unified Tag Team Championship on April 26, 2010 episode of RAW, deafeating the team of The Miz and Big Show.

The team lost their championship at that year's Night of Champions to the team of Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in a tag-team turmoil match. Soon after the team split-up, Smith was relegated to WWE's Superstars show. He was released by WWE in August 2011.

