Harry Smith was originally set to feud with a current WWE champion upon return

Harry Smith, former WWE Tag Team Champion and son of WWE Hall of Famer Davey Boy Smith, may have made his long-awaited return on SmackDown - but that wasn't the original plan. According to reports, he wasn't just supposed to be a Superstar on WWE NXT UK - he was supposed to be the star.

Well well well…..guess whose back?? 😅Very excited being back apart of the @wwe once again! 👍💪🤜🤛 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇨🇦 🇯🇵 🤼‍♂️ 🐶 pic.twitter.com/wq8TfCFrQP — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) July 17, 2021

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (H/T/ to Wrestling Inc.), Smith was, unsurprisingly, originally slated to return on the UK brand and immediately feud with WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER. However, thanks to COVID-19, that wasn't going to happen, and plans changed.

Harry Smith has, apparently, been signed to the company since April. WWE's Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, who was instrumental in bringing Smith back to the company,

Laurinaitis had also lobbied hard for him to return to the main roster as opposed to NXT. Once that was approved, WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon decided Hart should be on SmackDown.

Ready for my flight takeoff today! Very excited about this journey to Egypt and Russia! 😁🇪🇬 🇷🇺👍🤼‍♀️ ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ODWLbixkMw — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) July 15, 2021

Harry Smith was first in WWE 15 years ago

Smith originally signed with WWE back in 2006, and worked in their developmental territories (at the time) Ohio Valley Wrestling, Deep South Wrestling and, finally, Florida Championship Wrestling.

He would eventually be moved up to the main roster a year later, but really didn't make a major impact until 2009, when he went to the ECW brand and formed the Hart Dynasty with Tyson Kidd and Natalya. Harry Smith (then going by DH Smith) would win the WWE Tag Team Championships a year later.

However, in 2011, he would find himself released from the company. Since then, much like Drew McIntyre before him, he has honed his craft in both Japan and the US independent scene, working for companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.

As of right now, there is no information on what the plan is for Harry Smith going forward, as he wasn't on last Friday's episode of SmackDown. With the lead-up to SummerSlam in full swing, there's a good chance we might see him sooner than later.

Also, interestingly enough, WWE.com has yet to update his Superstar profile and still has Harry Smith listed as "David Hart Smith."

