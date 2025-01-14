  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Has Becky Lynch taking time off from WWE exposed her? Veterans introspect

Has Becky Lynch taking time off from WWE exposed her? Veterans introspect

By Joel Varughese
Modified Jan 14, 2025 18:59 GMT
Becky Lynch is currently on hiatus [Photo credit: WWE.com]
Becky Lynch is currently on hiatus [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Becky Lynch significantly changed WWE. Her popularity proved undeniable, which led to her headling WrestleMania 35. This was the first women's main event of the biggest sports entertainment spectacle, and it paved the way for other bouts in the years that followed to prove their worth and earn their place in the show's closing slot.

In recent years, the Irish-born wrestler's popularity has declined. She left WWE in June 2024 after her contract expired, but she is expected to return now that RAW is on Netflix. But has her absence proved that the company does not need her? Disco Inferno would beg to differ.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Inferno and Konnan noted that Becky Lynch is an asset to the company. They argued by pointing to her great promos and matches and claimed that the Stamford-based promotion misses the value she brings to their roster:

also-read-trending Trending
"I think they miss her [Becky Lynch]. When she's on the show, it's much better for the women because she cuts good promos," Disco Inferno said. "And good matches," added Konnan."I would disagree with that," Inferno concluded. [From 0:42 to 1:01]

The hidden story behind JBL and a WWE writer

youtube-cover

There have been rumors that Becky Lynch will return to reignite her rivalry with Rhea Ripley. Their feud came to a screeching halt last year after Mami defeated The Man at WrestleMania and subsequently injured her.

WWE has a ready-made feud for Becky Lynch upon return, and it's not against Rhea Ripley

While Rhea Ripley is the bigger match, Becky Lynch's past with new Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria has set the stage for a feud upon her return. Vince Russo feels this is the company's direction eventually.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo articulated a student-teacher rivalry between Lynch and Lyra. They worked together in NXT a little over a year ago when Valkyria defeated The Man to capture the NXT Women's Championship. The former WWE writer feels that the young stalwart will have to turn heel for the feud to work:

"People love Becky, bro. It would be an uphill battle to turn her. It is. I would have Valkyria assume Becky’s role and she replaces Becky and she’s the pride of her country. I would go down that road."
youtube-cover

Watch the podcast as Vince Russo touches on a bevy of topics, including Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's promo on RAW this week.

If you use any of the quotes, please credit the original source and give an H/T credit to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी