Has Becky Lynch taking time off from WWE exposed her? Veterans introspect

Becky Lynch significantly changed WWE. Her popularity proved undeniable, which led to her headling WrestleMania 35. This was the first women's main event of the biggest sports entertainment spectacle, and it paved the way for other bouts in the years that followed to prove their worth and earn their place in the show's closing slot.

In recent years, the Irish-born wrestler's popularity has declined. She left WWE in June 2024 after her contract expired, but she is expected to return now that RAW is on Netflix. But has her absence proved that the company does not need her? Disco Inferno would beg to differ.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Inferno and Konnan noted that Becky Lynch is an asset to the company. They argued by pointing to her great promos and matches and claimed that the Stamford-based promotion misses the value she brings to their roster:

"I think they miss her [Becky Lynch]. When she's on the show, it's much better for the women because she cuts good promos," Disco Inferno said. "And good matches," added Konnan."I would disagree with that," Inferno concluded. [From 0:42 to 1:01]

There have been rumors that Becky Lynch will return to reignite her rivalry with Rhea Ripley. Their feud came to a screeching halt last year after Mami defeated The Man at WrestleMania and subsequently injured her.

WWE has a ready-made feud for Becky Lynch upon return, and it's not against Rhea Ripley

While Rhea Ripley is the bigger match, Becky Lynch's past with new Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria has set the stage for a feud upon her return. Vince Russo feels this is the company's direction eventually.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo articulated a student-teacher rivalry between Lynch and Lyra. They worked together in NXT a little over a year ago when Valkyria defeated The Man to capture the NXT Women's Championship. The former WWE writer feels that the young stalwart will have to turn heel for the feud to work:

"People love Becky, bro. It would be an uphill battle to turn her. It is. I would have Valkyria assume Becky’s role and she replaces Becky and she’s the pride of her country. I would go down that road."

