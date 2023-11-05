"Has he been fired?" WWE Universe concerned about former champion following six-month hiatus 

Kairi Sane made her return to WWE last night at Crown Jewel and it appears that while the wrestling world is focused on the returns of Sane and Randy Orton, there are a few stars who have slipped through the cracks.

Braun Strowman has been missing for several months following a neck injury and former United States Champion MVP hasn't been seen since May. MVP's absence could be down to a lack of creative plans for Omos at present, but fans are now questioning his whereabouts since he continues to update his social media but hasn't been seen on TV for more than six months.

MVP was working alongside Omos the last time he was seen on TV, but it appears that there are no plans for the Nigerian Giant on RAW or SmackDown at the moment, which could be why MVP has been missing.

The former Champion recently turned 50 and is now one of the oldest active WWE Superstars with his last match coming back in July 2022. MVP returned alongside Omos at last night’s live event, but is yet to be factored into tv storylines

MVP has refused to confirm retirement from in-ring action in WWE

Despite not wrestling for more than a year, MVP has rubbished rumors that he is retired from in-ring competition. The 50-year-old Superstar believes that he is still able to wrestle when needed and given his current position as a manager, he is often dragged into storylines.

Back in November of last year, MVP took to Twitter to address rumors that he was set to retire from the ring and made it clear that this is not the case.

MVP is still contracted to WWE, but there has been no update on his potential in-ring return and his name hasn't been in the news for several months.

