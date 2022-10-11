"Has me over to his house for two private meetings"- Wrestling veteran discusses how Vince McMahon convinced him to work for him (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon retired from the position of CEO and chairman of WWE in July 2022. Following this, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan stepped up as the co-CEOs of the company, and Triple H became the Head of Creative.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recalled the time when McMahon wanted to hire him as a writer for WWE back in 2002.

The veteran detailed how the former CEO called him over for a private meeting and asked him to join the pay-per-view so as to meet other writers in the company.

"In 2002 the ratings we had built up were gone. So Vince McMahon has me over to his house for two private meetings, nobody knows about those private meetings. We make an agreement money-wise and a deal, not even Stephanie knew that Vince McMahon hired me. And when he came down, I said, 'okay Vince, how are we gonna do this, now that you've hired me and I've accepted the money, how are we gonna do this?' He said, 'just show up at the pay-per-view.' I said, 'no, I'm not doing that, that's not the right way to do it.' He says, 'well the writers will be in tomorrow, go meet with the writers.' So, okay fine no problem, so I went and met with the writers and Vince left. Now bro, you gotta understand I already know in my mind since Vince left, these guys are gonna bury me. No matter what I say they're gonna bury me because Vince hires me, there's no need for any of them. He's hiring me because their ratings are in the crapper, that's why he has hired me," said Russo. (35:22- 36:38)

Vince Russo compared Triple H's era to that of Vince McMahon's era

Vince Russo compared Triple H's era to that of the former CEO, Vince McMahon's era.

In the same interview, Russo also mentioned how everything is turning similar to that of McMahon's time. He also spoke about bits of DX that reminded him of old times.

Russo further added that The Game didn't do things any differently from McMahon and that it is becoming the same WWE that it was during McMahon's time.

"They tried to be tongue-in-cheek funny, and it was ok. When they got to four hanging c***s it was like back to being 12. They tried to be a little clever there with Hunter (Triple H), the boss saying we can't say this; we can't do that. I give them credit there for being a little clever. Bro, that's why I'm telling you, as more and more of these shows take place, I'm really starting to question Vince McMahon's absence. I really am, bro, because I'm seeing a lot of things in this show that were no different than when he was doing it," said Vince Russo.

