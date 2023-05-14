"Has he won a match that we've seen in months?" - Jim Cornette fires shots at former WWE Champion for losing streak

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about The Miz's participation in the ongoing World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

The Miz was in a round-one triple-threat match against Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor. Despite putting in his best efforts, he lost after Balor pinned him following a devastating Coup de Grace.

This week on the Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran questioned why WWE had The Miz competing for the World Heavyweight Championship. He detailed that The A-Lister had rarely won a bout in recent times and did not have any credibility to be in the tournament bracket.

"Can you explain why The Miz is in a six-man competition here for a shot at the world title when he has been beaten by every man, woman, and child, animal, vegetable, mineral, scrub woman, Jiffy Lube attendee? Has he won a match that we've seen in months? Everybody beats him up and quickly, right?" [0:12 - 0:40]

The Miz was the host of WWE WrestleMania 39

Since WrestleMania 39 emanated from Los Angeles, The Miz got the opportunity to host The Show of Shows this year.

Snoop Dogg accompanied The A-Lister as the co-host. The duo did a great job and even featured in some matches. The Miz was in an impromptu bout against Pat McAfee on Night One. The following evening, Shane McMahon returned and got a matchup with Miz. However, Shane tore his quad shortly after the contest began and was incapacitated.

The exclamation point came when Snoop Dogg stepped in and picked up a win over the former WWE Champion with a People's Elbow. The crowd cheered loudly as the 17-time Grammy-nominated rapper stood emerged victorious.

