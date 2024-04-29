"Hate to see you go, but love to watch you leave"- Current superstar sends out a message to Kiana James post WWE Draft

A WWE star recently reacted to Kiana James being drafted on RAW, on last week's episode of SmackDown.

James and Izzi Dame's partnership began when the latter helped Kiana defeat Roxanne Perez at NXT Deadline in a steel cage match. At NXT Stand and Deliver, James, Dame, and Jacy Jayne teamed up against Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley, where Hail's team was victorious. On the next episode of the developmental brand, both James and Dame defeated Henley and Jordan in a tag team match.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Kiana James was among the three NXT Superstars who were drafted to the main roster. Alongside James, Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes were also drafted to RAW and SmackDown respectively.

Taking to her social media handle, James' former teammate, Izzi Dame sent out a congratulatory message as she stated how proud she is of her for being able to make it to the main roster.

"I’m beyond proud of you and am so grateful to have gotten to be your side these past months. Don’t worry, I’ll make sure our list gets finished down here. Hate to see you go, but love to watch you leave ;) GO HANDLE BIZZNESS ON RAW kianajames_wwe," wrote Dame.

Shawn Michaels sent out a message to Kiana James

NXT's creative head Shawn Michaels also recently sent out his heartfelt message to Kiana James following SmackDown.

Taking to social media, Michaels penned down a heartwarming note for James as he mentioned how happy he is to see the superstar get drafted on RAW. He heaped praise on her potential and stated that she has been getting better every day.

"Every time she steps between the ropes, @kianajames_wwe gets better and better. She knows how good she is, and now she gets to show how good she is every Monday Night. #WWERaw #WWEDraft."

It will be exciting to see what plans the company has going forward for James in the near future.