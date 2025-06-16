Hats off to WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer made her debut on WWE television in September 2024 and has already managed to set the company alight.

Vaquer was promoted to the main roster following WrestleMania 41 weekend and worked double duty last Saturday, where she performed at both Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank.

Given this, it comes as no surprise that Stephanie Vaquer has picked up the most wins in WWE for a female in the first six months of 2025. Vaquer has appeared on all three brands of the promotion in that time and has already become one of the most recognisable stars in the company.

Trending

Expand Tweet

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Vaquer was a surprise addition to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month, but it was Naomi who came out on top, despite the 32-year-old's unique antics throughout.

Interestingly, Vaquer has already picked up 16 wins in WWE in 2025, while Roxanne Perez has the most losses in the company, including female and male stars, at 16.

Stephanie Vaquer is seen as the future of WWE

Stephanie Vaquer was recently promoted to WWE RAW, while Giulia went to SmackDown, and the two women have already made an impact in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The duo is seen as the future of the division and is expected to be part of the upcoming Evolution 2 event as well.

Expand Tweet

La Primera will be in action later tonight on RAW as well, since she is up against Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Ivy Nile as the four women compete for a spot in the semifinal of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Roxanne Perez, Jade Cargill, and Alexa Bliss have all already qualified for the semifinals of the tournament. Perez will take on The Storm in the next round, while tonight's match will determine who faces Bliss next week, before the final of the tournament at Night of Champions on June 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More