Hats off to WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer made her debut on WWE television in September 2024 and has already managed to set the company alight.
Vaquer was promoted to the main roster following WrestleMania 41 weekend and worked double duty last Saturday, where she performed at both Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank.
Given this, it comes as no surprise that Stephanie Vaquer has picked up the most wins in WWE for a female in the first six months of 2025. Vaquer has appeared on all three brands of the promotion in that time and has already become one of the most recognisable stars in the company.
Vaquer was a surprise addition to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month, but it was Naomi who came out on top, despite the 32-year-old's unique antics throughout.
Interestingly, Vaquer has already picked up 16 wins in WWE in 2025, while Roxanne Perez has the most losses in the company, including female and male stars, at 16.
Stephanie Vaquer is seen as the future of WWE
Stephanie Vaquer was recently promoted to WWE RAW, while Giulia went to SmackDown, and the two women have already made an impact in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
The duo is seen as the future of the division and is expected to be part of the upcoming Evolution 2 event as well.
La Primera will be in action later tonight on RAW as well, since she is up against Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Ivy Nile as the four women compete for a spot in the semifinal of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.
Roxanne Perez, Jade Cargill, and Alexa Bliss have all already qualified for the semifinals of the tournament. Perez will take on The Storm in the next round, while tonight's match will determine who faces Bliss next week, before the final of the tournament at Night of Champions on June 28.