"Have it sorted" - Grayson Waller makes an important request to a WWE official after huge SmackDown segment

Following Grayson Waller and Austin Theory's loss on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, the Aussie sensation took to Twitter/X to make an important request to Nick Aldis.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Waller hosted the Grayson Waller Effect featuring Theory, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight. The segment ended with Knight and Owens getting the better of Waller and Theory as the babyface duo destroyed the A-Town Down Under duo.

Taking to Twitter/X, Waller claimed that he would be sending the bill for his destroyed set to Aldis. The 33-year-old asked the SmackDown General Manager to get it sorted by the end of the weekend.

"Hey @RealNickAldis, Will be sending you the bill for the destroyed plants from tonight. Please have it sorted by the end of the weekend #SmackDown," wrote Waller.

Following Waller's segment with Owens and Knight, he was involved in a tag team match, teaming up with Austin Theory against the babyface duo. After some back-and-forth action, Owens and Knight picked up the win.

This marked the in-ring return of The Prizefighter, who recently served a short suspension after attacking both Waller and Theory while being on commentary duty.

