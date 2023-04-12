“Haven’t missed a beat” - Former champion shares defiant message following match on WWE RAW

The last month has been quite a rollercoaster for WWE RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley. The All-Mighty was scheduled to face Bray Wyatt in a match at WrestleMania 39, but Wyatt's reported undisclosed sickness prevented the matchup from happening.

The loss of the match forced Bobby Lashley off the WrestleMania 39 card. He found himself competing in and winning the Andre the Giant battle royal on SmackDown 24 hours before WWE's biggest show of the year.

Bobby Lashley took out his frustrations last week on Mustafa Ali and had a hard-hitting match against Bronson Reed last night. The All-Mighty took to social media to remind the WWE Universe that he's still the same competitor that they remember, tweeting out:

"Haven't missed a beat *fisted hand emoji* #AllMighty @WWE," Bobby Lashley said in a tweet.

Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed wrestled to a double count-out on WWE RAW

Last night's episode of WWE RAW underwent some major rewrites due to half of the roster reportedly not making it to the arena in time due to a delayed flight out of Florida.

It was initially announced that Bobby Lashley would be looking to get his hands on WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Instead, he found himself competing against Bronson Reed last night.

As former WWE Champion Big E likes to say, this match featured "two big meaty men slapping meat." Lashley and Reed captured the imagination of the live crowd in Seattle before ending in a double count-out.

But the physicality didn't end there as Lashley and Reed continued to brawl outside the ring and were eventually separated by multiple WWE officials. It's clear the rivalry between these two powerhouses has only just begun.

What do you make of Bobby Lashley's comments? Are you excited to see more from him and Bronson Reed on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

