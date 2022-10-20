"He ain’t coming. We’re not coming unless it's our time" - Bullet Club member confirms Karl Anderson's status for WWE Crown Jewel amid his scheduled title defense

Karl Anderson's status for November 5th has been confirmed. The current NEVER Openweight Champion was booked for both WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Earlier this year, Anderson and Gallows returned to NJPW. The Machine Gun immediately set his sights on the NEVER Openweight Title and defeated Tama Tonga to become the new champion.

Following Anderson's latest title defense against Hiroshi Tanahashi, he was booked to face Hikuelo at NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5th. Coincidentally, WWE also booked The OC (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows) for a six-man tag team match against The Judgment Day on the same day.

Amidst the confusion, The Good Brothers took to social media, to provide an update. Anderson's Bullet Club stablemate, Luke Gallows, noted that the duo won't be appearing at Battle Autumn, as NJPW didn't consult them before booking the NEVER Openweight Title match against Hikuleo.

"You guys announced Bright Lights, the Machine Gun Karl Anderson for a match Nov. 5. Well guess what? We’re a little double booked, because you didn’t run it through me. So he ain’t coming. We’re not coming unless it’s on our time. Tell ‘em, Bright Lights," said Gallows. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Anderson further boasted about him being the "greatest" NEVER Openweight Champion in history. The Machine Gun showed his love towards New Japan and what they have done for his career throughout the years.

However, he confirmed that his title will be defended under The Good Brothers' own time and as per their own schedule.

"New Japan Pro-Wrestling, listen — I love what you’ve done for The Good Brothers through these years, but let me tell ya something. I am the greatest NEVER Openweight champion of all time. I only work when the lights are bright, and Nov. 5? We ain’t coming. We’ll come on our time. Machine Gun will tell you when I’m coming to defend my championship," said Anderson.

Karl Anderson defeated Tama Tonga to win the NEVER Openweight Championship

Earlier this year, at Dominion 6.12, Karl Anderson won the NEVER Openweight Championship by defeating Tama Tonga.

The Machine Gun previously returned to the Bullet Club under Jay White's leadership at this year's IMPACT Wrestling: No Surrender. He and Luke Gallows (Doc Gallows) replaced Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, who were booted out of the faction.

Meanwhile, Anderson also defended the NEVER Openweight Title successfully against Hiroshi Tanahashi. He was challenged by Hikuleo after he betrayed White to leave the Bullet Club recently.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes