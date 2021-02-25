"He almost bled to death" - Nick Patrick on former WWE Superstar's life-threatening injury (Exclusive)

Former WWE and WCW referee Nick Patrick has recalled how Fit Finlay suffered a life-threatening leg injury during a match in WCW.

Patrick worked as a referee from 1984 to 2010. He officiated the Elimination Chamber match at the WWE No Way Out 2008 pay-per-view, which included Finlay as one of the participants.

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Patrick discussed his memories from that night. He also revealed the seriousness of the injury that Finlay sustained against Brian Knobbs at a WCW live event in July 1999.

“He got a terrible injury too when he was in WCW working with The Nasty Boys over in Europe. One of them put him through a table and it wasn’t like one of the normal tables that we go through. It was more some kind of a plastic type thing. It snapped and broke. It cut the back of his leg and he almost bled to death. He actually almost lost his leg.”

Fit Finlay’s WWE comeback

Fit Finlay is a one-time WWE United States Champion

Fit Finlay returned to in-ring action in December 1999 before he began working as a trainer in WWE in 2001. Nick Patrick said Finlay had to wear a special boot and brace following his return to the ring.

“For the longest time he had to wear a special boot, special brace, when he first started back. He ended up working through all that, to his credit. Fit’s one of the toughest people I know.”

At the age of 47, Finlay went on to become a full-time member of the WWE roster in 2006. He wrestled on a regular basis until 2010 before concentrating on his backstage role as a producer.

