"He asked me to put Roman Reigns over"- WWE legend bashes Vince McMahon for not holding up his end of the deal

Roman Reigns has firmly established himself as the face of WWE in the last three years. Over this time, many notable names have put over The Tribal Chief, helping him turn into the megastar he is today. However, one of the stars revealed that Vince McMahon did not hold up his end of the bargain for doing the job to The Bloodline leader.

The name in question is Goldberg, who faced Reigns at the Elimination Chamber 2022 Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. While the legend has been portrayed as a powerhouse throughout his career, he wasn't able to put up with The Tribal Chief and lost the match in six minutes via referee stoppage.

Speaking on Steven & Captain Evil, Goldberg revealed that he was promised a retirement match by Vince McMahon for putting over Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

"Vince is like Dana White. He's the big boss and he makes everything happen, and in all honesty, he gave me the opportunity to put my wife and son on the front row and gave me the ability to perform again in front of them. So, I owe him everything, until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and said, 'Listen, here is the deal. I'll do it if you give me a retirement match.' I did what he asked.

The 56-year-old added that he held up his side of the deal despite suffering from Covid, but Vince McMahon did not stay true to his words.

As a performer, I was 56 years old. As a human being, you're conscientious about how you look in a bathing suit, especially two months prior to being in that bathing suit, you couldn't work out because you had COVID. I put myself in a horribly shitty situation to get what I wanted to, but to satiate him and give him what he wanted. Problem is, he never held up his bargain. Vince is a piece of sh*t as far as I'm concerned," stated Goldberg. [H/T: Fightful]

Roman Reigns has defeated many top names in his current WWE run

Roman Reigns turned around his career in 2020 after he returned as a heel at Payback PLE to take out Braun Strowman and The Fiend. The Tribal Chief has been going strong ever since and has not lost his World Title yet.

During this time, The Bloodline leader has secured victories over some of the very best to enter the WWE ring, such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Goldberg.

Reigns has shown no signs of slowing down so far. He will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble against whoever wins the number one contender match between LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. The trio is slated to face off on the New Year's Revolution edition of WWE SmackDown.