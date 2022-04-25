"He has become my big brother" - Omos opens up on his close relationship with former WWE Champion

WWE RAW Superstar Omos recently spoke about his relationship with AJ Styles. The two were paired together for over a year, with The Phenomenal One being a mentor to the 27-year-old.

Shortly after the WWE Draft in 2020, the two got together as an act. They won the RAW Tag Team Championship by defeating The New Day at WrestleMania 37 and reigned strong until RK-Bro won the titles at SummerSlam.

Omos considers Styles a big brother, as he mentioned during a recent edition of the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. He continues to ask the two-time WWE Champion for advice despite breaking up as a team at the end of last year.

Here is what he said:

"AJ Styles, man. I can go on about how amazing and wonderful that man is. He has been such a blessing to me not only in the ring, but outside of the ring. He has become my big brother. I can talk to him about anything. We have long talks and even [with] us being separated now, I ask for his feedback on everything because I truly have reverence for him." [28:22 - 28:48]

The Nigerian defeated AJ Styles in less than five minutes on the January 3rd episode of RAW. Outside the ring, though, The Phenomenal One is a "great teacher" to him.

How well has Omos done as a singles star on WWE RAW?

Following his dominant win over AJ Styles, Omos continued to squash opponents all over the place, including Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. So far, the biggest match of his young WWE career has come against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38.

The Colossus lost at The Show of Shows but gained a valuable ally one night later as MVP joined his side after betraying The All Mighty on the RAW after WrestleMania. Beyond a rematch with Lashley, it remains to be seen where the duo will go next.

