"He was my best friend on the road" – Alexa Bliss names her top WWE travel partner

Alexa Bliss has had several WWE travel partners since moving to the main roster from NXT in 2016. Ahead of SummerSlam, the 33-year-old revealed why Mike Rome is her favorite person to ride with on the road.Rome joined WWE in 2016 as a ring announcer. The 43-year-old has worked on various shows over the last decade, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. In 2024, he became NXT's permanent weekly announcer after a one-year run on the SmackDown brand.At a pre-SummerSlam media scrum posted on the WrestlingNewsCo YouTube channel, Bliss discussed her close friendship with Rome:&quot;I loved traveling with Mike Rome. He was my best friend on the road. He's still one of my best friends now, but, yeah, when he was ring announcing with WWE, we always had the best time. We did a lot of Target trips. Yeah, the best.&quot; [0:14 – 0:27]One of Rome's most memorable moments came in 2019 when he defeated Samir Singh at a live event to win the 24/7 Championship. His reign lasted nine seconds before Sunil Singh pinned him to capture the title.Alexa Bliss addresses Charlotte Flair partnershipOn August 2, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.While Alexa Bliss never expected to form a tag team with Flair, she has enjoyed working alongside her fellow SmackDown star in recent weeks:&quot;It's been so fun. She's incredible. She's an incredible talent. She is one of the best at what she does, and I think for us it's having that fun, little sisterly dynamic. I'm kinda like the annoying little sister, and she's the older sister who's annoying me at all times. It's been fun, and just playing off of each other and seeing where it goes. It's been great.&quot; [3:06 – 3:28]Bliss previously held the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Nikki Cross and once with Asuka. Flair also teamed up with Asuka to win the titles in 2020.Please credit WrestlingNews.Co and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.