"He was my best friend on the road" – Alexa Bliss names her top WWE travel partner

By Danny Hart
Modified Aug 02, 2025 17:57 GMT
Five-time WWE Women
Five-time WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Alexa Bliss has had several WWE travel partners since moving to the main roster from NXT in 2016. Ahead of SummerSlam, the 33-year-old revealed why Mike Rome is her favorite person to ride with on the road.

Ad

Rome joined WWE in 2016 as a ring announcer. The 43-year-old has worked on various shows over the last decade, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. In 2024, he became NXT's permanent weekly announcer after a one-year run on the SmackDown brand.

At a pre-SummerSlam media scrum posted on the WrestlingNewsCo YouTube channel, Bliss discussed her close friendship with Rome:

"I loved traveling with Mike Rome. He was my best friend on the road. He's still one of my best friends now, but, yeah, when he was ring announcing with WWE, we always had the best time. We did a lot of Target trips. Yeah, the best." [0:14 – 0:27]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

One of Rome's most memorable moments came in 2019 when he defeated Samir Singh at a live event to win the 24/7 Championship. His reign lasted nine seconds before Sunil Singh pinned him to capture the title.

Alexa Bliss addresses Charlotte Flair partnership

On August 2, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ad

While Alexa Bliss never expected to form a tag team with Flair, she has enjoyed working alongside her fellow SmackDown star in recent weeks:

"It's been so fun. She's incredible. She's an incredible talent. She is one of the best at what she does, and I think for us it's having that fun, little sisterly dynamic. I'm kinda like the annoying little sister, and she's the older sister who's annoying me at all times. It's been fun, and just playing off of each other and seeing where it goes. It's been great." [3:06 – 3:28]
Ad

Bliss previously held the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Nikki Cross and once with Asuka. Flair also teamed up with Asuka to win the titles in 2020.

Please credit WrestlingNews.Co and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications