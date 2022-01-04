"He better be ready" - Brock Lesnar receives warning ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2022

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will put his title on the line against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022 later this month. Shortly after WWE announced the bout, The Beast Incarnate received a clear warning from his new challenger.

Lashley defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE RAW to earn a shot at Lesnar's gold. This title match has been in the making for several years, and The All Mighty made it clear that he will leave no stone unturned in his preparation for battle against the Beast Incarnate.

In a backstage interview after WWE RAW went off the air, Lashley told the reigning WWE Champion to get ready for their looming clash.

"He better get ready," said Lashley. "He better get ready because I am going to start training right now. You are going to watch it, you are going to see it, and it will show. He better be ready."

MVP then added his take on the upcoming WWE Championship bout between Lesnar and Lashley. He implied that The Beast Incarnate will not enjoy his usual dominance when he steps into the ring with Lashley.

"...I could sit here and give you one of those Heyman-esque speeches about how great he [Bobby Lashley] is, but we have already seen All Mighty in action," said MVP. "We know that we are in the All Mighty era. So I will ask one simple question, 'So, what is a Beast to the All Mighty?'"

Likewise, in an interview during WWE RAW, Lashley had another brief message for Lesnar; he shared his belief that the champion is afraid of him.

Brock Lesnar shockingly won the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1

Brock Lesnar was initially scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1. But The Tribal Chief tested positive for COVID-19, so he was pulled from the card. Brock Lesnar was subsequently added to the WWE Championship Match, and he pinned Big E to win the title.

The Beast Incarnate crossed paths with Lashley this weekend during the Fatal 5-Way Match for the title. At one point, Lashley trapped Lesnar in the Hurt Lock in a tease of an eventual match between the two. Because Lesnar didn't pin The All Mighty on Saturday, both stars have a lot of momentum heading into their encounter at WWE Royal Rumble.

Also Read Article Continues below

Can Bobby Lashley dethrone Brock Lesnar as the WWE Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win at WWE Royal Rumble? Bobby Lashley Brock Lesnar 23 votes so far