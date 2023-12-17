"He bought me food, he paid for my hotel rooms" - Former champion recalls Bray Wyatt helping him during his early days in WWE

WWE Superstar Brawn Strowman recently spoke about his friendship with Bray Wyatt.

Strowman made his debut on the main roster as part of the Wyatt Family. The Monster among Men joined the faction and immediately became a force to reckon with. After a long stint under Bray, Braun broke off on a dominant singles run where he won the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, and also became a Universal Champion.

On a recent episode of The Ranveer Show, Strowman reflected on his friendship with Bray. He recalled how Wyatt was warm with everyone and treated people with respect. Braun mentioned that they would spend a lot of time together on the road, and he learned a lot from the departed star.

"How he was with people, he never met a stranger, he was kind to everyone, he was a family man. Like more so what people saw on the screen was what I saw behind the scenes because we spent, well we spent more time together than we do with our own families. So just being able to learn from that man."

Strowman also recalled the time when Bray paid for his hotel rooms and food for a month while he was just finding his feet on the main roster.

"When I got called up to the main roster, I didn't have enough money to pay for my hotel rooms while we went on the road. So for the first month, Bray paid for everything for me. He bought me food, he paid for my hotel rooms, all that stuff, and I drove him around everywhere, and I learned from him." [From 22:55 - 23:40]

You can watch the full podcast here:

Bray Wyatt passed away earlier this year

The wrestling world was shocked to hear about the passing of Bray Wyatt on August 24 earlier this year. WWE Superstars and fans alike posted numerous tributes for Bray. The company dedicated an episode of SmackDown to celebrate the life and legacy of the wrestling sensation.

He was a former WWE Champion, Universal Champion, and multiple-time Tag Team Champion. Wyatt left behind a legacy and story that can never be matched in the WWE.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit The Ranveer Show and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.