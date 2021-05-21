"He can make you or break you" - WWE legend opens up about working for Vince McMahon [Exclusive]

In a recent interview, legendary commentator Jim Ross spoke about his experience working for Vince McMahon back when he worked for WWE.

Jim Ross has spent over two decades of his illustrious career with WWE and, by extension, Vince McMahon. The legendary commentator is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, JR opened up about what working with Vince McMahon was like. He also shared what advice he gave to new WWE employees back in the day, in terms of talking with McMahon.

"He's so powerful and it casts such a long shadow, that a lot of people are wary of pitching things," said JR. "He's a little intimidating. When you're taking to the most powerful man in your world professionally... that's why I used to tell all the guys, new people that we've hired, adminstration or whatever, 'Tell me about Vince, the dos and don'ts. I want to talk to Vince today.' That type of deal."

"Okay, here's your advice, you take it or you don't," Ross added. "When you talk to Vince,you must converse. Never confront. You will not win any confrontation no matter how good a wordsmith you are, no matter how intimidating you may be, no matter how valuable you think you are to the company, it don't matter. You know we do work in fiction. He can create any storyline he wants. He can make you or break you. You need to stay in a positive light."

Jim Ross signed with AEW after his WWE contract expired

Jim Ross in AEW

Jim Ross' last run in WWE came between 2017 and 2019. After he returned at WrestleMania 33, JR commentated on a number of event, including the Mae Young Classic in 2017. Ross also participated in RAW's 25th anniversarry episode, where he reunited with Jerry "The King" Lawler. The legendary commentator left WWE in 2019 after his contract expired.

Jim Ross signed with AEW just days later. He is currently a member of the commentary team on AEW Dynamite, along with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

