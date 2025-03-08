"He can really deliver on the mic" - WWE veteran in awe of CM Punk after scathing promo on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about CM Punk's promo on RAW. The star was irate after the events of Elimination Chamber this past week.

The intensity was palpable this week on RAW as Punk kicked off the show. The Straight-Edge Star got on the mic and started shooting at The Rock and John Cena. He called them bald frauds and exposed how they were using the wrestling business for their personal gains. Punk even taunted The Final Boss for claiming he had goosebumps every time he showed up to a WWE arena.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Teddy lauded Punk for his promo. He felt the star cooked Rock and Cena on the mic and hyped the whole angle. He noted that The Best in the World was truly gifted when it came to cutting promos.

"I have to say, what a great promo by CM Punk on the Rock. Jesus, but that's just him. He can really deliver on the mic, man. So great promo!" [From 0:45 onwards]

CM Punk then went on to have an all-out brawl with Seth Rollins. Several officials and security guards rushed out to separate the two men, but they were unsuccessful. Later, WWE announced that the two would face off this week on RAW at Madison Square Garden in a Steel Cage Match.

