"He was a chatterbox" - WWE legend would pretend to be asleep to avoid talking to The Undertaker

Thanks to his gimmick, The Undertaker didn't even need promos to be considered one of the most intimidating wrestlers in WWE and wrestling history. However, the real-life Mark Calaway is seemingly talkative, and on his podcast, Kurt Angle admitted that he sometimes avoided conversations with The Deadman.

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The gimmick, combined with his wrestling prowess, made The Phenom a bonafide legend. His legacy in the industry was cemented last year when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.

The latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show revolved around The Undertaker as the Olympic gold medalist recalled his experiences working alongside the fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

When asked about fans' biggest misconception about The Phenom, Kurt Angle said that contrary to popular belief, the Phenom had a great personality. Kurt revealed that The Undertaker would regularly be seen backstage cracking jokes and interacting with his friends in the business.

Angle stated that to avoid having long talks with The Undertaker on airplanes, he would hilariously pretend to be asleep at times.

"That he has no personality. Listen, the guy tells jokes all day, all night long. I mean, this guy has an incredible personality. The only time he let us see it was at the WWE Hall of Fame. He really, yes, he is a funny guy," revealed Kurt Angle. "On the airplane, he would talk to me so much that sometimes I would pretend I was sleeping. Because he was talking to me so much! [laughs]." [21:00 - 21:32]

Angle added that The Undertaker has always been one of the coolest guys in WWE who was also surprisingly a "chatterbox."

"Like this guy, had a great personality, Paul, when I tell you he was so funny. He was so bubbly with everybody that he knew; if he didn't know you, he didn't say a word. If he knew you, he was a chatterbox! He was so funny. I absolutely loved the guy!" [21:32 - 21:50]

Kurt Angle on his first backstage interaction in WWE with The Undertaker

As noted above, The Undertaker didn't engage much with people he wasn't familiar with, and Kurt Angle realized it the first time he spoke to The Phenom.

Considering his reputation in pro wrestling, The Deadman came across as an imposing figure, and Kurt Angle recalled how he nervously exchanged words with the legend during his early days in WWE.

While Kurt Angle's initial chat with The Undertaker wasn't lengthy, he eventually developed a great friendship with the 57-year-old, leading to them having some excellent programs together.

"You know, meeting The Undertaker was very imposing. He is when you don't know him; he is very quiet. He doesn't talk much, but once you get to know him, he is a chatterbox. He would talk all the time. He is funny. He tells jokes, but at this particular time, I didn't know him. So it was like, 'Hello, Mr. Undertaker, sir, I'm Kurt Angle.' He was like, 'How are you doing, man?' And I was like, 'Good, good; I just wanted to come up and meet you.' And he was like, 'Okay, you met me!'" [3:00 - 4:00]

The Undertaker last appeared on the RAW 30th-anniversary show, where he confronted LA Knight and had a passing-the-torch moment with Bray Wyatt.

Meanwhile, Kurt Angle was also present at the RAW XXX show and accompanied the DX as their honorary member.

