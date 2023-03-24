"He has no class" - WWE Superstar slams Brock Lesnar following recent interaction

While being classy might be the least of Brock Lesnar's concerns, fellow WWE Superstar MVP is very particular about it. The former United States Champion recently lambasted The Beast for not having any class and being an actual 'farmer' by nature, as he has gathered from his recent interactions with him.

On a recent edition of The VIP Lounge, MVP was offered a can of White Lightning by Lesnar, but the gesture wasn't received quite well. Montel Vontavious Porter ended up spitting it out, right at Brock's face, angering the former Universal Champion. This, unfortunately, put him on the receiving end of a vicious F-5.

As expected, it did not sit well with Porter and he went on to slam Lesnar while speaking with Corey Graves on the latest episode of After the Bell. Here's what the former United States Champion had to say about The Beast Incarnate.

"That stuff was like grain alcohol, and I felt like you could taste the oil, the lubrication they use for metal - it was disgusting. I'm a man of culture. I offered Brock champagne, and he pulled out rotgut. That's the stuff you use to clean metal.'' MVP adds, "Brock, he's a farmer. He has no class, he has no culture. He plays in dirt. He grew up on farms, running around in his bare feet, playing with manure. To Brock, that's a good time. To me, give me a proper single malt man.", said MVP [26:52 - 27:50]

Brock Lesnar will take on Omos at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar has had his fair share of marquee matches at the Grandest Stage of Them All in recent years. He main-evented WrestleMania last year against Roman Reigns and was closely involved in the title picture in the lead-up to the bout. However, Lesnar has been working outside the title picture as of late and has been efficiently used to elevate newer talent.

Lesnar's program with Omos is the latest example. This is Omos' first major feud as a singles competitor since Bobby Lashley. The Nigerian Giant could surely use this opportunity to elevate his career to the next level. WWE is surely interested in pushing him.

If Omos is able to beat Brock Lesnar at the Show of Shows, it will be the biggest win of his career to date. However, The Beast won't make it easy for his opponent at all.

