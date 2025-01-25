  • home icon
  • "He comes out every few months" - Wrestling legend on Braun Strowman's waning credibility in WWE and how to restore it (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jan 25, 2025 07:20 GMT
Braun Strowman will face Jacob Fatu at Saturday NIght
Braun Strowman will face Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event [Image: WWE.com]

Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter discussed how WWE can book Braun Strowman without hurting his credibility recently. The star will face Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

Ever since he appeared on the WWE roster, Strowman has been a dominant presence. Lately, the star has been working a more relaxed schedule, making appearances ahead of major events. He is currently feuding with The Bloodline, which has led to a collision with The Samoan Werewolf.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Apter noted that Braun Strowman is not on the road full-time with the WWE. He felt that The Monster of All Monsters could put over Fatu at the event and then go away for a few months. The Hall of Fame journalist felt fans forget about the loss if he returned after a few months.

"I think that he's not considered full-time. He comes out every few months. He's not on the regular rosters every week. So, I think with him losing to somebody like a berserk Jacob Fatu, and then staying away for another couple of months, when he comes back, he is welcomed back by the WWE Universe and fans like he never lost before." [From 5:25 onwards]

youtube-cover

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu is one of the biggest attractions of Saturday Night's Main Event. Both stars are known for dominating their opponents in the ring with their physical superiority.

It will be interesting to see which of these behemoths comes out on top during the marque matchup.

