"He was the most crazy I've ever met" - WWE legend says living with The Rock was frustrating

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently recalled his experience living with The Rock.

The two former world champions joined the Stamford-based company in 1996. Henry and The Rock worked together closely as members of The Nation in 1998. They even had a short feud after the stable disbanded.

Meanwhile, the two legends lived together for a while earlier in their careers. Henry recently opened up about his experience living with The Brahma Bull on the Busted Open podcast. He praised the Hollywood megastar's work ethic, claiming he was the hardest worker he had ever seen. Nevertheless, Henry pointed out that living with him was frustrating because they had different personalities.

"[How was it being living with The Rock?] Frustrating because we were Oscar and Felix... And Dwayne did not become The Rock by accident. There's nobody in the history of wrestling I think that practiced and thought about who he wanted to be more than him. I remember hearing him practicing promos in his room. And then there'd be randomly, 'Hey man, what are you watching?' 'Oh man, I'm watching...' 'It doesn't matter what you're...' I'm like, 'Man, stop doing that sh*t, man, please. I'm begging you,'" he said. [From 34:13 to 35:27]

The Hall of Famer disclosed that The Rock practiced on everybody he knew to test his material, stating that he is the best in the world.

"He's the most study guy I've been around. There ain't nobody that worked harder than him, never. And I know billionaires, the best athletes on earth, Olympians, thousands and thousands of hours of trying to perfect your craft and he was the most crazy I've ever met. He wanted to be the best in the world and he is the best in the world." [From 35:45 to 36:13]

The Rock is arguably the hottest heel in WWE today

The Brahma Bull returned to WWE earlier this year to tease chasing his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, he later turned heel and joined The Bloodline. The 51-year-old even acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

Fans and experts have praised The Rock's promos over the past few weeks. Last night on SmackDown, he brought back his iconic Rock Concert. After insulting Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, he promised The American Nightmare's mother to give her his weight belt covered in her son's blood at WrestleMania XL.

The Final Boss is scheduled to team up with Reigns to face Rhodes and The Visionary in a massive tag team match on Night One of this year's Show of Shows. It will be The Rock's first official match in eight years. He last competed in 2016 when he beat Erick Rowan in just six seconds at WrestleMania 32.

