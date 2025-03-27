"He’d probably win" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on The Rock's future in politics

The Rock aka The Final Boss plays a huge part in WWE. Meanwhile, Hulk Hogan thinks Johnson has a great future in politics and could become a great President.

The Rock is one of the most beloved celebrities in the United States and has millions of followers across social media platforms. Moreover, Dwayne Johnson has given back to his community more than once, and people trust and love The Final Boss both inside and outside of the wrestling world.

In an interview on Going Ringside, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was asked whether The Rock should step into politics. Without hesitation, The Hulkster was extremely behind The Final Boss and stated he would be a great President as he built a loyal fanbase over the past 20 years.

“If he ran, he’d probably win... He’s got a great following… he’s got a built-in audience that’s been with him for over 20 years... I kind of cracked the door open in Hollywood and he kicked it off its hinges... If he ran… he’d make a great President," Hogan said. [H/T: SEScoops]

The Rock and Hulk Hogan were on WWE RAW's Netflix debut

WWE's move to Netflix was a groundbreaking deal for the company, as it would dictate the Stamford-based promotion's future for the next few years. On the debut show, many celebrities and industry veterans made their presence felt.

During the show, The Rock appeared and hyped up the crowd and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Later, he made another appearance when Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa.

Johnson respectfully put the Ula Fala around The Original Tribal Chief's neck and acknowledged him. However, Hulk Hogan didn't receive the same amount of love when he came out to promote his 'Real American Beer.'

The Hulkster was booed out of the building due to his past comments and received a negative reaction when he cut a promo. While Hogan didn't make any appearances after that, The Rock's last appearance was at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event.

