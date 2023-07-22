"He’d be a step below Mami"- Rhea Ripley names 10-time WWE Champion as the star she would add to The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has lately been thriving in WWE, with Rhea Ripley being at the center of attention. While the faction has been quite dominating on its own, The Eradicator wouldn't mind adding Randy Orton to the mix.

The Apex Predator has been out of action for over a year. He was taken out by The Bloodline after the tag title unification match on SmackDown, after which he took time off due to back injuries. However, recent reports about his return have been positive, and the 10-time WWE Champion could soon don his wrestling boots once again.

During a recent Q&A session on UP NXT, a Snapchat show, Rhea Ripley was asked if she could choose a wrestler to add to The Judgment Day, who would it be. The Eradicator noted that she'd like to join forces with Randy Orton, as his name has often been thrown around every time she puts her hand on a male star:

People on social media, they keep throwing this one person’s name at me, hoping that he’d come and put me in my place. So my choice would be Randy Orton because ain’t no one hitting Mami with an RKO. Mami is always right and Mami is always on top. Randy Orton will be a part of my Judgment Day and he’d be a step below Mami."

Rhea Ripley has been on a whole new different level in WWE

Rhea Ripley has been on a roll lately, with her last singles loss coming back in May 2022. She has since then achieved various amazing feats inside the squared circle, including winning the Royal Rumble match after entering at #1.

The Eradicator then went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and was later awarded the Women's World Championship.

Rhea Ripley is currently involved in a feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and cost the duo their WWE Women's Tag Team match on RAW. According to rumors, she could face Raquel at SummerSlam.

