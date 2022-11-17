WWE SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla has discussed Logan Paul getting an opportunity to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in his third match.

The Maverick challenged The Tribal Chief to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. While the bout was praised by fans and critics, many were unhappy that the social media megastar was getting a title shot in the main event over other deserving performers.

On the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Top Dolla opened up about playing in the NFL before pursuing a career in wrestling and likened it to Logan Paul's recent run in WWE, claiming the YouTuber deserved his main event moment.

"I worked for a decade plus to get to the NFL, so I put the work in, it was just a different kind of work. It's like how people are salty with Logan Paul because, 'Man, Logan Paul shouldn't be in that spot because it's his third match ever.' Logan Paul should be in that spot because he brings a crowd, he is a draw and clearly he showed he deserved to be in that spot because it was only his third match and look what the hell he did," said Top Dolla.

While Top Dolla acknowledged that other stars might have put on a stellar match, he reiterated that Paul deserved to face Roman Reigns.

"Yes, are there a 100 other people that if given the opportunity could've had an amazing match with Roman Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel? Absolutely. But that doesn't take away from the fact that he also deserved it," he added. (26:13-26:48)

Roman Reigns has been the most dominant WWE world champion in recent memory

The Head of the Table captured the Universal Title at Payback in 2020, only a week after he returned to WWE.

He has held the title for over two years now and made history at WrestleMania 38 when he unified it with the WWE Championship after dethroning Brock Lesnar.

As noted earlier, Reigns' match against Logan Paul exceeded expectations. It also received attention from mainstream stars such as KSI and MrBeast. It will be interesting to find out who will emerge as Roman's next challenger.

Who do you think will dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quote from this article, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes