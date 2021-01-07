'He deserves a title shot' - Finn Balor reveals his desired WrestleMania 37 opponent (Exclusive)

SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino caught up with Finn Balor for an exclusive interview ahead of the NXT Champion's title defense against Kyle O'Reilly on the New Year's Evil episode. Finn Balor successfully defended the title in an exhausting match, and now his focus will be on the next title challenger.

During the second part of the interview, Rick Ucchino asked Finn Balor about the Superstar's WrestleMania aspirations.

Rick Ucchino posed the following question:

If you could pick one Superstar to win the Royal Rumble and then challenge you for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania, who would you pick?

Finn Balor noted that 2020 was a very tough year, which has distorted his understanding of the WWE PPV timeline.

"Oh, what a good question. Obviously, first of all, 2020, what a year! It has started to comprehend that it's January for me, so my timeframe of what PPVs are coming up is very skewed. So, the fact that Royal Rumble is just around the corner is a little bit of a shock."

When it came to the opponent he wanted to face at WrestleMania 37, Finn Balor was quick to name Karrion Kross. The Prince of NXT admitted that Kross deserved a shot at the title after all that had happened to the former NXT Champion.

Kross had to relinquish the NXT Championship merely days after winning it due to a separated shoulder injury.

Finn Balor also experienced a similar incident when he became the first-ever Universal Champion in 2016, and the reigning NXT titleholder completely understands Kross' situation.

"But with regards to someone to win and face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, you know, obviously, the big choice would be Karrion Kross. I feel like he deserves a title shot. You know, obviously, I have gone through what he has gone through in the past. I sympathize and have empath with his situation."

Advertisement

Finn Balor also spoke about facing Brock Lesnar, his Demon King persona, and more during part two of the SK Wrestling interview given below:

That's someone who I would love to face: Finn Balor is up for a match against Pete Dunne

Finn Balor concluded by expressing his desire to have a match against Pete Dunne. Balor praised the former NXT UK Champion as a man who had proved his worth over the years. Balor feels that Dunne is swiftly rising up the ranks, and a match with the Bruiserweight might not be that far away.

Pete Dunne.

Advertisement

"Someone who I would love to be in the ring with, who has proven himself, you know, countless times over the years is Pete Dunne, and someone who is on a steady upward climb in NXT and that's someone who I would love to face."

Kross or Dunne? Who should Finn Balor face at WrestleMania 37 if WWE does go in that direction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Rick Ucchino's exclusive interview and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.