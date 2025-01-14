"He didn’t go down" - Multi-time world champion details brutal spot with Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar has been associated with WWE for years. However, he hasn't appeared on the company's programming since his name was seemingly alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy recently recalled a brutal steel chair spot involving The Beast Incarnate when the two were working in a program.

In his early days, Brock Lesnar decimated his opponents and assaulted multiple people inside the ring to make a statement. The Hardy Boyz stood up to The Beast Incarnate, leading to a series of matches, including a handicap bout. As part of the feud, the Hardys hit Lesnar with a steel chair, and it looked brutal. Clips of the sequence often go viral on social media.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jeff Hardy detailed the reason behind the chair shot. He said the duo needed to do that to gain momentum after weeks of being attacked by Brock Lesnar.

“Man, I had been taking the three powerbombs so much like night after night, and I just felt like it was my chance to get it in. We were out there and Matt [Hardy] followed up with a chair shot. But the echo in that building that night was just crazy. Matt followed up, and he just went out of the ring. I was like the adrenaline was flowing because it was such a loud chair shot. He didn’t go down because he is a beast of a man. But then I think after that I found out through Paul Heyman that that was the first chair shot he had ever took to the head. And I was, 'Oh, my God. I had no idea,' but I guess I’m sorry," Hardy explained. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Brock Lesnar and Jeff Hardy never got to reignite their heated feud in WWE

In 2002, Jeff Hardy and Brock Lesnar had a few matches when The Beast Incarnate was feuding with The Hardy Boyz. Once the rivalry ended, Lesnar moved on to bigger things in his career, including capturing the WWE Championship from The Rock at SummerSlam.

Jeff and Matt eventually became successful as singles wrestlers and left the promotion. In 2021, during his second stint, Jeff Hardy ended up on the same brand as Brock Lesnar. However, the company didn't rekindle their feud. The Charismatic Enigma departed from the global juggernaut in December of that year, while Lesnar returned to RAW in 2022 when he captured the WWE Championship.

