''He didn't do drugs, he didn't even drink''- Jim Ross lavishes praise on WWE Superstar

Jim Ross used to work as the Head of Talent Relations in WWE during the late 90s. He was a talent scout and used to bring in wrestlers into the WWE. Ross recently spoke about Triple H and why he always had his eyes set on The Game, even when he was in WCW.

Triple H joined WWE in 1995. Despite initially being stuck in a generic gimmick, Hunter started getting pushed after paying his dues in WWE. Jim Ross revealed that Triple H was a true student of the game.

Speaking on his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed that there were multiple factors that led to WWE being interested in signing Triple H. He said that Triple H wasn't just a great athlete, but also had no baggage. He did not have a wife or an ex-wife, and he did not do drugs or drink.

"He was training very well and was a true student of the game. That helped him progress at a much more rapid rate than a lot of the other guys. He did not have an ex-wife, he didn't have a ongoing wife. He didn't do drugs. He didn't even drink. So consequently he was higher on the list of talent to keep an eye on,'' said Ross.

Ross said that Triple H had 'special traits' and no bad habits that could prevent him from going far in the business.

Jim Ross on Triple H being different to most other superstars

Jim Ross revealed on his podcast that Triple H was a man of focus and commitment. He decided to join WWE during a slump period because he realized there is a bigger opportunity to grow in WWE as compared to WCW.

Unlike most other superstars and even his closest friends in the business, Triple H never indulged in habits such as drinking or drugs. Despite the 'peer pressure' environment, Triple H never broke his resolve.

