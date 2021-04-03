"He has earned my respect" - Triple H admits he is impressed with a major superstar

Triple H answered a wide range of questions during his most recent conference call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres asked The Game about celebrity crossovers in wrestling and specifically about Bad Bunny's upcoming WrestleMania 37 match.

Triple H stated that celebrities from other walks of life are always welcomed in WWE, and he had nothing but words of praise for Bad Bunny.

"He moved himself to Orlando" - Triple H on Bad Bunny's WrestleMania training

Bad Bunny

Triple H revealed that Bad Bunny has been training at the WWE Performance Center for the past three to four months, and the Latin superstar has an undeniable passion for wrestling.

Triple H added that Bad Bunny even relocated to Orlando, Florida, to focus on his upcoming WrestleMania 37 match.

"I think we saw it last year with Pat McAfee. There's always opportunities to do one-offs or the big-tier, especially with somebody that loves what we do, like it's that with Bad Bunny. What they don't know is that he's been in the Performance Center for the last 3 to 4 months training every day. He wanted to do this. He moved himself to Orlando. He's been there every day working; I mean hard."

Advertisement

Triple H declared that Bad Bunny has earned his respect in WWE, and he is also respectful of the Puerto Rican rapper's work in the music industry.

"He has earned my respect on every level. I am respectful of what he does, but he's won my respect for what we do. It takes a lot to go through what we do, but nobody wants to do it."

Triple H explained that everybody wants to have a significant wrestling moment, but only a few put in the hard work needed to reach the promised land.

"Not everybody wants to work hard to live the moment, but they don't necessarily want to do the work that requires you to get there or put in the effort to live up to the roll into the people that you're going to be working with. To me, that's impressive."

Drew McIntyre is another WWE superstar who had positive things to say about Bad Bunny during a recent chat with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny will take on The Miz in a singles match at WrestleMania 37, and the Grammy award-winning artist will have fellow Puerto Rican, Damian Priest, in his corner.

What are your honest opinions about Bad Bunny's ongoing WWE stint? Are you looking forward to his WrestleMania 37 match against The Miz?