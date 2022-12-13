Former WWE head writer Vince Russo bashed Rhea Ripley's stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, for interfering during her match against Asuka.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator faced Asuka in a singles match. Following a brutal brawl, Judgment Day member Dominik came out to help Rhea Ripley. Asuka hit Mysterio with the Blue Mist and was eventually attacked by The Eradicator with a Riptide before getting pinned.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed how Dominik was begging Asuka after she hit the latter with the Blue Mist. He sarcastically added that The Judgment Day member is still in his growing phase:

"When the opponent's down, he gets the tag and then he does the 'Eddie' thing like he has been dominating. It's not that hard, ... He's begging Asuka and then is blinded by the Blue Mist. I don't know bro." (58:54- 59:21)

Vince Russo slammed WWE for weakly booking Rhea Ripley's stablemate Dominik

During the same interview, Russo detailed how the company has booked Dominik Mysterio and how they should focus more on his character-work.

He further added that WWE should take steps to make Dom's character believable as a member of the heel faction:

"He should be the punk kid in the group with a chip on his shoulder and the reason why he has so much confidence is because he has got this group! And you can't get to him, ... But, this is the bubble chicken. And here's my answer to that, if you're a chicken, you know what, the wrestling business would be your last choice of an occupation. ... That's who this kid should be, just that arrogant, co*ky, that you just wanna slap him across his mouth. But you can't get to him." [57:53 to 58:51]

It will be interesting to see how Asuka and Rhea Ripley's rivalry moves forward in the upcoming weeks.

