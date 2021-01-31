"He fell out of favor" - Jim Ross reveals that Vince McMahon was not a fan of former ECW Champion Taz in WWE 

Jim Ross recently revealed that Vince McMahon was unconvinced by Taz after signing the former ECW star.

Taz is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling where he does commentary for Dark and is also the leader of Team Taz. He is also a former ECW Champion and a former WWE Tag Team Champion.

On a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast, WWE legend Jim Ross opened up about bringing Taz to WWE from ECW. Ross said that he was a fan of the former ECW Champion and saw him as someone who would be an asset for WWE if used properly. JR acknowledged Paul Heyman's ability to book Taz perfectly and hide his weaknesses. He added that Taz's height did not help his case in WWE and Vince McMahon ended up being unconvinced by him and he 'fell out of favor'. Ross added that a lot of people in WWE also didn't want to sell to Taz because he was 5 feet 8 inches tall:

"I brought Taz in. I thought he was an attraction kind of guy. I thought he would do us a good job if he was booked in the same basic mold he was in ECW. One thing about Paul Heyman is that he had the great ability to accentuate a talent’s positives and disguise their negatives. Paul made Taz so strong that you forgot he was 5’8. He was not what the business was getting a regular diet of. I was definitely in the minority [on Taz in WWE]. Vince trusted my judgement but then he got unconvinced. He fell out of favor and a lot of the people he could’ve drawn money working with believed them selling a guy who’s 5’8 didn’t make any sense and people would not believe it. Even though Taz could probably whoop their ass in a real shoot." H/T: WINC

Team Taz are feuding with Sting and Darby Allin in AEW

Taz's faction are currently in a heated feud with 'The Icon' Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin in AEW.

After weeks of building between the two sides, a big match has been announced for AEW Revolution. Sting will be returning to action at the pay-per-view where he will team up with Darby Allin. The duo will face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz.