WWE star Karrion Kross recently spoke about how Triple H uses talent and his vision for the product.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were released from WWE after the Doomsday Superstar had a dismal run on the main roster. However, under the Triple H regime, Kross found his way back to the company and has since been embroiled in a bitter feud with Drew McIntyre.

Speaking to GiveMeSport WWE this week, Kross mentioned that Triple H was good at identifying the best program for the business. He detailed how The Game understood what he and Scarlett brought to the table and used it to show what the fans wanted to see.

"My feeling on the subject was just that he was so familiar with our work and presentation and even what we did before WWE. He had a really good understanding of how we could be potentially showcased and how people would enjoy that showcase. My feeling with Triple H is he finds a middle ground between what you're good at and what people want to see out of you, not necessarily what just you want to do. He knows what's best for the programming and that's just where we fell into all of it." [From 1:46 - 2:25]

Karrion Kross picked up a tainted win at WWE Extreme Rules

The stage was set at Extreme Rules when Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre squared off in a Strap Match.

The two behemoths went to war, inflicting stiff shots on each other with the leather strap. However, Scarlett proved to be a deciding factor as she incapcitated Drew with some pepper spray. This allowed The Doomsday Superstar to win with the Kross Hammer.

This past week on SmackDown, McIntyre attacked Kross after the latter had been involved in a car accident. Several officials then separated the two men, but the ambush proved that this rivalry is far from over.

