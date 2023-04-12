WWE Superstar Chad Gable recently spoke about hitting a stunning Chaos Theory on Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 39.

Alpha Academy was in the WrestleMania Showcase tag team match this year. The bout also featured other tag teams, including Strowman & Ricochet, The Street Profits, and The Viking Raiders. Their encounter was one of the event's highlights as all four tandems put on a stellar show and entertained the WWE Universe.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Gable mentioned that getting Strowman up for the maneuver was a herculean task. He detailed that The Monster of All Monsters was the biggest superstar he hit with the move on, and it was challenging for him to go through with it because of Strowman's sheer size.

"Braun is, that's definitely the biggest guy I've ever done it on. It was a daunting task. Just looking at him, the size, and not only the size, like height-wise, he's heavy. He's strong, and it's just different picking up guys that are built like him. Muscle and density, everything about it, it was a very daunting task. So I'm just happy. Once I got him to the apex, the peak of that moment, I was like, 'We got him.' He flew, man. He flew like a little baby at that point." [3:30 - 3:59]

Alpha Academy faced The Usos this week on WWE RAW

Alpha Academy faced a unique challenge this week on the red brand as they squared off against former Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Although Otis and Gable pushed the Bloodline members to the limit, they were unable to pick up the win. Jimmy and Jey kept chipping in at the formidable Otis before neutralizing him on the outside. The Usos then planted Gable with a double Superkick and 1D for the win.

