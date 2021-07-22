'He just fu***ing loved it' - Vince McMahon's reaction to controversial storyline involving Undertaker's 'mother'

WWE has had its fair share of controversial storylines over the years, and one such angle was Paul Bearer teasing himself to be the father of the Undertaker's 'brother', Kane.

Kane debuted in WWE as The Undertaker's kayfabe brother. The storyline stated that Kane had returned to take revenge on The Undertaker, who had tried to burn his younger brother Kane. The Big Red Monster was managed by The Undertaker's former manager Paul Bearer.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard gave details about the storyline which implied that The Undertaker's 'mother' had an affair with Paul Bearer and he was Kane's biological father. Prichard also stated that the whole angle was his idea.

Prichard said that WWE wanted to add more layers to the storyline between the two brothers; insinuating that Kane was actually 'Taker's half-brother would achieve that. Here's what Prichard said when asked what Vince McMahon thought of the idea:

'He just fu***ng loved it'. God damn!

The Undertaker's reaction to the storyline idea

Bruce Prichard also revealed that The Undertaker told his actual mother that the whole storyline was Bruce Prichard's idea. On being asked by Conrad Thomson if Prichard called and apologized to Mrs. Taker, he said that Mrs. Taker was just a character on-screen whereas Mrs. Calloway is someone he had tremendous respect for.

The absurd storyline saw a doctor reveal DNA test results which stated that Paul Bearer was indeed the father of Kane. Bruce Prichard, however, revealed that what nobody realized was that the doctor could have been a fraud.

He suggested that in actuality Paul Bearer had used underhanded tactics to get himself declared as Kane's father.

After the initial feud between Kane and The Undertaker, the two men went on to not only have multiple matches against each other but also had many tag-team matches teaming together as The Brothers of Destruction.

