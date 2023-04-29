"He didn't get it" - 35-year-old former superstar claims Vince McMahon didn't understand popular act in WWE

A former WWE Superstar has explained why Rusev Day didn't work and what Vince McMahon thought of the popular act.

Rusev and Aiden English were wildly popular for a short period of time in WWE. Aiden would provide Rusev with an over-the-top introduction that fans loved. Rusev also got to show a more comedic side of himself that he was unable to do as The Bulgarian Brute.

Speaking with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, Aiden explained that Vince McMahon liked Rusev as The Bulgarian Brute character and may not have wanted to change it:

"One of the things with Vince (McMahon) is I think he views you in one way and it is very hard to change that view. Especially if he likes you as "xyz", and I think he liked Rusev a lot as The Bulgarian Brute, the big brooding foreign bad guy who beats people up and doesn't talk a whole lot. So that is where our conflict came with how the booking went or whatever you want to call it," said Aiden English. [01:42 - 02:10]

He added that Rusev would work a match as a babyface and get yelled at backstage that he wasn't being a heel while Rusev Day was popular:

"The boss just never saw it for him. So, kind of just rode it until they forced the wheels to fall off. Because the boss, he did not see the babyface aspect, he didn't get it," added English. [03:14- 03:22]

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English on Vince McMahon misunderstanding the Rusev Day chants

Aiden English disclosed that Vince McMahon thought the WWE Universe was mocking them by chanting for Rusev Day.

During his interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, Aiden noted that there was a time when they spoke to Vince McMahon about the audience chanting "Rusev Day." He claimed Vince said that they were mocking them:

"Everyone was chanting Rusev Day, and we tried to point out to him (Vince McMahon) that people like us, people like this act, they're very into it. And Vince legitimately thought, 'They're just making fun of you.' Like the audience is just mocking you with the Rusev Day chants. 'You're a heel, right? You're a bad guy, it's like Kurt Angle and the "you suck!" (chants), they are just mocking you by doing your little chant.' So that was the kind of mentality we were butting up against." [04:55 - 05:26]

Aiden currently serves as a commentator for Impact Wrestling and Rusev now competes in All Elite Wrestling under the name Miro. Rusev Day was a popular act in WWE but ultimately was never given a chance to shine.

