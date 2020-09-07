Pro wrestling legend Konan was recently a guest on Instinct Culture. The former WCW star was asked about his godson Dominik, who recently made his WWE debut at SummerSlam.

Konan said that it was impressive to see him debut on a big stage like SummerSlam. Konan tipped Dominik to have a bright future in WWE and added that one great quality he had was that he didn't get nervous:

The thing with Dominik is, and you meet people like this all the time, Dominik is really...he doesn't get nervous, he doesn't really sweat it. He was at my house and he showed me when they caned him and all that. Then I was like 'bro, you ready for your next match?' and he was like yeah. But he wasn't really nervous like you would expect.

(If you use the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda)

Konan says AEW has misused stars like Kenny Omega

Later on in the interview, Konan spoke about WWE's competitor AEW and how they have misused some of their big stars, including Kenny Omega. Konan felt the same way about how AEW has booked Santana and Ortiz:

They’re both super talented and it’s really weird to me that in AEW I don’t think they’re really being used to the best of their ability. Because whatever they have Pentagon and Fenix doing now, it almost felt like okay, we have all these guys, we don’t really have anything for them yet, let’s just do something with them all together just to throw them in the ring.

Pentagon and Fenix are on a whole other level, they really are. And same thing with Santana and Ortiz, I personally am not feeling this thing they are doing with the Best Friends but other people do like it. I don’t, I know they can be used in another capacity. So I would say they haven’t been used to the best of their capacity. But I would also say the same thing about Kenny Omega. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

With Kenny Omega and Hangman Page no longer AEW Tag Team Champions, it will be interesting to see which direction this feud heads in next. Omega was clearly unhappy with Hangman Page as he stormed off after the match. Page was kicked out of The Elite recently after he cost The Young Bucks in the gauntlet match on Dynamite.