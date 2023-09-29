"He would give anything to anyone" - Veteran remembers WWE legend Road Warrior Animal (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently revealed that WWE legend Road Warrior Animal was a "sweetheart" backstage, though he was a fearsome in-ring performer.

At a time when big singles stars were ruling the roost, Road Warrior Animal and Road Warrior Hawk, collectively known as The Legion of Doom, popularized tag team wrestling. While they had a hugely successful run in WWE, they also made a name for themselves by working for promotions like NWA, WCW, and many more.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter remembered Road Warrior Animal as a "sweetheart" outside the squared circle. The veteran journalist added that the legend was a generous man and always lent a helping hand to others.

"Joe Laurinaitis 'Animal,' was an incredible guy. When you talk about a tough guy in the ring, like no one else. Off the ring, he was such a sweetheart. He would give anything to anyone that needed him for anything," said Bill Apter. [From 00:47 to 01:07]

Bill Apter's hilarious story about WWE legend Road Warrior Hawk

Elsewhere in the chat, Bill Apter recalled once traveling with Road Warrior Hawk. Apter revealed that when he quizzed the WWE Hall of Famer about his stomach issues, the latter refused to answer. However, the veteran journalist added that during his match, Hawk answered him in a way that left him in splits.

"I rode with him one time, and he was having some stomach issues. I asked him, 'What did you have for dinner?' He said, 'You shooting pictures around the ring tonight?' I said yeah, and he was like, 'Cause I don't wanna talk about dinner.' The third or fourth match, they come out, and Hawk's in front of the rope. And he says, 'You want to know what I had for dinner?' And he (vomited). Chinese food," said Bill Apter. [From 04:47 to 05:18]

The Road Warriors, alongside their manager Paul Ellering, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 by the late great Dusty Rhodes.

