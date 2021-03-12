"He would go ballistic" - Vince McMahon's reaction when he saw frequently used wrestling sequence in WWE

Jim Cornette has revealed that Vince McMahon “would go ballistic” when WWE Superstars failed to defend themselves during attacks in the corner of the ring.

Cornette has worked in various different roles in the wrestling business over the last four decades. He was associated with WWE from 1993 to 2005, during which time he worked as an on-screen manager and as a creative team member behind the scenes. The 59-year-old also part-owned WWE’s Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system before leaving in 2005.

Speaking on Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru, Cornette reacted to reports that WWE Superstars can no longer slap their legs to make moves sound more impactful. He also recalled how Vince McMahon often took exception to Superstars positioning their hands against the top rope when they were being attacked.

“When a guy’s in the corner and you’re choking him with both hands around his neck and he’s got his hands on the top rope… you’ve seen that, right? Guy’s in the corner with his hands on the top rope being choked or being punched.

“Vince would see a tape of that or he would see a monitor in the back and he would go ballistic. ‘Look at that.’ And rightfully so. If you’re backed into a corner and a guy’s choking you with his hands around your f***ing throat, you’d have your hands on his wrist trying to pull them off.”

Cornette said lots of things get under Vince McMahon’s skin in WWE, including certain moves and words that Superstars use in promos. He added that McMahon wants “basic things about basic wrestling” to be performed correctly.

Reaction to Vince McMahon reportedly banning leg slaps

Randy Orton has previously mocked NXT's Tommaso Ciampa for using the leg slap

In recent years, WWE Superstars slapping their legs during matches has become the subject of many debates. One of Vince McMahon's longest-tenured Superstars, Randy Orton, joked on Twitter in 2020 that NXT must have its own class to improve leg-slapping techniques.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently discussed his backstage role in NXT in an interview with The New York Post. The NXT trainer said he embraces changes in the wrestling business, including leg slaps, and he appreciates the modern-day style of wrestling.

