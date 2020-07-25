It's finally time for the highly-anticipated Big E singles run!

As seen on this week's episode of SmackDown, Kofi Kingston came out of the trainer's room to inform Big E that he would be out of action for six weeks due to an injury. Kingston didn't reveal the nature of his injury, but he encouraged his partner to go ahead and embark on a well-deserved singles run.

Big E did show some hesitation initially, but Kingston convinced him that this was what the universe wanted.

With Xavier Woods also out with a long-term injury, Big E could now finally prove his mettle as a singles competitor, something that the fans have wanted to see for a very long time.

Mick Foley comments on Big E's singles run

Mick Foley took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts about Big E's upcoming singles run.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that Superstars would have to be taken out of their comfort zone to be really successful. The same talents would also need to be able to shift gears and go to the next level. Foley believed that Big E had what it takes to shift gears and go down in history as a WWE great.

However, Foley said that he would like to see Big E show a more serious side of himself during the singles run. Big E is often perceived as a goofy and humorous character, but he also has it in him to flip the switch and show off a mean avatar of himself if needed.

Here's what Foley shared about Big E singles run:

"I've been thinking about this upcoming singles run he is going to have, and I really believe that WWE is in unprecedented times. Ratings have been dropping, and it's time to make a bold statement and go with a couple of really talented guys—people who we've had all along. So, when it comes to being successful and being at that next level, it's really about having the ability and the willingness to shift gears and get out of your comfort zone, just a little bit. The way I see it, Big E has been in this very enjoyable, really successfully holding pattern for a few years. New Day is one of the great acts in WWE history.

They will always be looked on that way, and I believe if Big E can shift into high gear, and really put the foot down on the accelerator and remind people to look the way he does that you don't get to be one of the most powerful men the sport has ever known through good humor alone, and charisma. This is a guy who worked his butt off, and I believe that he can show a different side of himself, a little bit more seriousness, a little bit more anger when the situation calls for it, that he would go down in history as one of the great WWE Superstars and I hope that it happens. It's all about stepping your foot on the accelerator and I believe he can do it."

Are you excited for Big E's singles run? What are your predictions? What would you like to see WWE do with the New Day member? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.