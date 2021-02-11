'He is going to blow their minds' - Kurt Angle confident that an underutilized Superstar will be a top guy in WWE

The latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com was all about the Olympic gold medalist's final WWE run and retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

During the podcast, Kurt Angle spoke about Chad Gable, who he faced on an episode of RAW in March 2019, in the build-up to his match against Baron Corbin. Angle and Gabe are both Olympians and technical wrestlers, and the Hall of Famer was glad to have had an excellent match with the Superstar.

Even though Kurt Angle faced several physical issues during that time, he was always confident of putting together a solid match with Gable.

"Chad is a former Olympian just like me, and he is a technical wrestler, just like me, and I knew that he and I could have an excellent match, even at the level I was at that time; I mean, I was older and more beat up. I knew that we could have an excellent match, and we did."

Kurt Angle continued to speak about Chad Gable's WWE career and why the former American Alpha has not been able to be a top name in the company.

Chad has been underutilized: Kurt Angle on how the WWE has used the SmackDown Superstar

Angle explained that WWE has underutilized Chad Gable, and it all came down to the WWE Superstar's size. The Olympic gold medalist noted that Gable's short stature should not fool anyone as the Superstar possesses a lot of strength.

Advertisement

"Chad has been underutilized, and I believe it's the size. Even though the kid is as strong as an ox, you know, you see him do this deadlift german (suplex) with 300-pounders, where he lifts them off the ground when they are lying on the ground. And lifts them, and does a big arch and does a German suplex and sticks them for a near fall. It's impressive. That, you know, Chad has got to be a 170 pounds. So, to do something like that, that's a talent you want to utilize. He is the real deal. He might not look that big, but his strength shows."

Angle had nothing but words of praise for Gable, who he called the real deal. Kurt Angle was high on Gable's technique, and he felt that WWE should not hold the former NXT Superstar back.

"His technique shows. His ability shows in those matches, and you know, if you put the reins on the kid, he is not going to succeed, but if you let him go, and let him do his thing, he is going to be a huge star, and I just think that someday they are going to utilize him correctly. I don't like the Shorty G thing. He sounds like a little kid/rapper. It doesn't make sense. I understand the short thing, but it degrades him."

Advertisement

Kurt Angle also explained how Chad Gable could get a fair shot in the WWE. The WWE Legend said that Gable would eventually get called up to a prominent spot when a top-tier talent gets injured. Angle was sure Gable would impress WWE officials and retain his place at the top when the day arrives.

"I'll tell you how he is going to get a fair shake. People get injured. Wrestlers get injured. The main event wrestlers, especially because they are the ones putting in the most time. The most effort. The most work. Eventually, he is going to get called up to a spot, and he is going to blow their minds, and they are going to keep him at that spot. It is going to happen eventually."

Do you agree with Kurt Angle? Can Chad Gable make it big in the WWE?

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'The Kurt Angle Show' and give a H/T to SK Wrestling