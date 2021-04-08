"He is going to be exactly like Brock Lesnar" - Kurt Angle gives his verdict on a young freestyle wrestler

Brock Lesnar is considered a generational talent as the Beast Incarnate's achievements as a combat sports athlete are incomparable. But a fellow Minnesota native could be the next big thing, and the prodigal talent even bears various similarities to Lesnar.

Gable Steveson's name has been in the news for all the right reasons of late. The 20-year-old freestyle wrestler will represent the United States at the 2020 Olympics.

Steveson has always been vocal about his desire to become a major WWE superstar in the future. Even Kurt Angle believes that the young amateur wrestler has all the tools to succeed in professional wrestling.

During the first edition of "Ask Kurt Anything" on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle answered a question regarding Gable Steveson's prospects as a WWE Superstar. Angle explained that Steveson would be precisely like Brock Lesnar if he picks up the business just like the Beast Incarnate.

Angle said that Steveson would ideally have to choose between MMA and pro-wrestling after he concludes his amateur wrestling career. Regardless of what Steveson picks, Kurt Angle believes that the reigning NCAA Heavyweight Champion will be a massive draw.

"I think he is going to be a big star. Look at his look. If he adapts to pro wrestling and picks it up like Brock Lesnar, he is going to be exactly like Brock Lesnar. So, I think he needs to take the chance. Whether he goes to MMA or WWE, one or the other, but he's got to do one of them. I think that he is a future star regardless of whatever he does. He's got a great look to him. Great athlete."

Gable Steveson's WWE dream and relationship with Brock Lesnar

I am going to be the biggest star @wwe has ever had. — Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 28, 2021

Gable Steveson has stated in the past that he has an "amazing" relationship with Brock Lesnar and intends on following the former Universal Champion's path.

Steveson dreams of being a top guy in WWE, and he has already been endorsed by the wrestling legends he idolizes. Steveson's current focus is on the Olympics, but WWE would be the ideal destination for him after completing his amateur wrestling commitments.

Many stars have been tipped to be the next Brock Lesnar in recent years, but none have even managed to come close to matching the former UFC champion's accolades. Will Gable Steveson be the one to fill the Brock Lesnar void in the WWE?

