"He is not going to push for himself to be the champion" - Kurt Angle says former WWE star did not play politics 

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) debut during the latest episode of his podcast. He also spoke about Sting's backstage reputation in wrestling.

Kurt Angle debuted as the special enforcer for Sting's Bound For Glory 2006 match against Jeff Jarrett. Reports suggest that 'The Icon' had no idea that 'The American Hero' was added to the bout until he arrived for the event.

Reacting to the report, Angle was not surprised as he revealed that Sting 'always did his own thing' and did not like to be bothered when he was at home.

The former WWE Champion also noted that Sting never indulged in backstage politics and always put the company ahead of his interests. According to Angle, 'The Stinger' always saw the bigger picture.

Kurt Angle had the following to say about the WWE Hall of Famer:

"Sting did his own thing. He didn't want to be bothered when he was at home. I believe that he always found out what he was doing when he got to the building. So, I'm not surprised that Sting didn't know that I was going to be a part of that pay-per-view match. But, you know, that's how Sting is. Sting is not political by any means. He is not going to push for himself to be the champion. He is a good guy, and he is very fair about wanting to be a part of the company. He is not asking to be "the guy" in the company; he just wants to contribute. That's what I love about Sting. No politicalness there. He has a great attitude, and he always did. I have never been told that Sting did anything political or tried to push himself above anybody else. I was always told that he kept his mouth shut and did what he was told, and that's what I love about Sting," said Kurt Angle.

Sting heavily contributed to the growth and progress of every promotion he was a part of. However, he has now moved on to the next chapter of his career.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting is now helping the next generation of wrestlers in AEW

Kurt Angle's assessment of Sting couldn't have been any more accurate as the former WWE/WCW star continues to be a selfless contributor to the pro wrestling industry.

After finishing up with the WWE last year, Sting made his AEW debut in December. Soon after, he formed an interesting alliance with Darby Allin, mentoring him.

The 62-year-old Hall of Famer still has a lot to offer. As one of the most experienced figures within the AEW locker room, he mentors the promotion's up-and-coming stars.

