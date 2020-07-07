'He was not a good guy' - Jim Ross on why the locker room never liked former WWE Champion The Ultimate Warrior

Jim Ross is a man who has been a part of the wrestling business for dec. Not only has he served as an announcer but has also played multiple backstage roles throughout his career.

While talking on his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently spoke about the former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior. Although many fans remember Warrior as a very popular Superstar, Jim Ross revealed that he wasn't exactly popular backstage.

Jim Ross stated that The Ultimate Warrior had a major ego and would not get along with most people backstage. Ross also critiqued his in-ring ability and said that Warrior was not very talented.

While speaking about The Ultimate Warrior's lack of popularity backstage, Jim Ross touched upon Bobby Heenan's opinion of Warrior. Ross revealed that although Heenan served as Warrior's manager for some time, he wasn't fond of the Dingo Warrior. Even though Bobby Heenan liked everyone in the locker room, The Ultimate Warrior was the one person he did not like.

"He did not like Warrior. Heenan of course was Mr. Congeniality. Everybody loved Bobby. Bobby made sure he was friendly to people. Bobby was proud to be in the wrestling business. "

Further talking about Heenan and Warrior, Jim Ross explained that the only reason why Heenan was professional with Warrior was to show everyone that it is possible to dislike someone and still work with them for the good of the company. Jim Ross stated that The Ultimate Warrior was not a good guy in his opinion.

"Bobby likes pretty much everybody. I’ve never talked to anybody in my career, and I’ve been around these guys from the beginning, heard anybody talk glowingly about him. He was not a good guy."

Jim Ross praises The Ultimate Warrior

While Jim Ross had some harsh words for Warrior throughout the podcast, the AEW announcer admitted that he was happy to see The Ultimate Warrior become a family man later on in his life.

But at the end of the run, he made himself whole with me. I saw a different side of him that made me proud of the father that he was.