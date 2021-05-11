WWE dropped the ball with Jinder Mahal, according to former writer [Exclusive]

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently admitted he's a huge fan of Jinder Mahal. Russo asserted that Mahal is excellent as a heel and had a great character in the business.

Jinder Mahal finally made his long-awaited return to RAW last night. The former world champion has been plagued with injuries for two years. Around this time last year, he returned after a lengthy knee injury, only to pick up another injury soon after.

Speaking on the Legion of RAW show presented by Sportskeeda, Vince Russo revealed his disappointment at how WWE handled his run as World Champion:

"I'm a huge Jinder Mahal fan. When this guy was champ, he did nothing wrong. He was a great heel, they hated him, he looks the part... he got derailed for no reason. Obviously, he's injury-prone so that doesn't help him... He is a character bro," Russo said.

Vince Russo thinks WWE didn't know what to do with Jinder as a champion, just like they didn't know what to do with Drew. His co-host pointed out that Jinder Mahal reminded him of old-school heels from back in the day, and Russo fully agreed. He said:

"He played the part, he looked the part, he had all kinds of heat when they came out with the rug and then they pulled the rug out from under him."

Jinder Mahal dominated on WWE RAW

On WWE RAW last night, Jinder Mahal came out flanked by two new associates, Veer and Shanky. The former WWE Champion faced Jeff Hardy in his first match since the Superstar Spectacle earlier this year.

Mahal made short work of Jeff Hardy, putting on an impressive performance. Eventually, he nailed Hardy with the Khallas and pinned him.

Mahal appears to be ready to renew his heel character in WWE, and Veer and Shanky make him look even more ominous. The trio could become a star attraction if WWE books them well. Whether that happens or not only time will tell.

