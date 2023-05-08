WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently recalled the time when he was made to play a prank on late former WCW star Butch Reed.

Reed and Simmons were collectively known as Doom in WCW and NWA. The short-lived tag team, managed by Long, debuted in 1989 and was discarded in 1991 after Butch Reed betrayed Ron Simmons. This resulted in a heated singles feud between the two performers, after which Reed departed the promotion.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long recalled a prank he was made to play on Butch Reed at a show. Long revealed that Doom was readying to leave after their match when other wrestlers convinced him to tell Reed that the duo had to compete again.

"Butch and Ron were in a tag, and they had already worked, and we were readying to go, so the guys got to me to pull a rib on Butch. They had to beg me because I was like, 'Man, you better not mess with Butch' because you know there's gonna be a fight. So the rib was to let Butch get dressed, get on all his clothes, and then go tell him that somebody didn't show up and Doom had to work again," said Teddy Long.

Long added that Reed was furious over this development but got himself ready to get back inside the squared circle. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that Butch Reed expectedly got mad when he learned it was a prank.

"So Butch looks at me when I tell him that, and he goes, 'You playing?' I'm like, 'Butch, I'm telling you, they said we have to work again. I'm gonna get in my suit. He looked at me, but then he went for it. He ended up taking off all his clothes and putting back his wrestling gear, and he taped his arms. When he got ready to go, I was already out of the way. So they went to tell Butch that it was all a rib. Oh god, he got so mad," said Long. [6:04 - 7:14]

WWE veteran Teddy Long on meeting Butch Reed the following day

Teddy Long added that he wisely left the building quickly as he didn't want to face the wrath of Butch Reed. However, the WWE legend revealed that when the duo met backstage the next day, Reed had a good laugh over whatever went down.

"First thing he said was, 'Where's that goddamn Teddy Long? All he does is walk around in his seersucker suit and run his damn mouth.' He just cut a promo on me. He was looking for me; I had to get out of the building so I didn't face him until the next day. So the next day I think he was kinda cool because he started laughing about it," said Teddy Long. [7:15 - 7:37]

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing The team of Doom got off to a slow start in the beginning stages of their union back in 1989,but once Butch Reed and Ron Simmons took off their masks and got Teddy Long as their manager,they absolutely found their groove,becoming NWA World Tag Team Champions in 1990 The team of Doom got off to a slow start in the beginning stages of their union back in 1989,but once Butch Reed and Ron Simmons took off their masks and got Teddy Long as their manager,they absolutely found their groove,becoming NWA World Tag Team Champions in 1990 https://t.co/pJWAHqkRWm

Years later, Butch Reed reunited with Teddy Long during the latter's unforgettable marriage segment from WWE SmackDown.

